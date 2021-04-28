Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 465,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after buying an additional 325,942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CADE. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

