11,100 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE PIPR opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.35. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

