SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of SVB Financial Group worth $34,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $575.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $152.76 and a twelve month high of $585.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.43.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

