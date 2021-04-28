Arden Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,834 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $57,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,642 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 90,738 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.89. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,734.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,477. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

