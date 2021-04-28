Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Cut by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

