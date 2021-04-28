ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8,739.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $52.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.