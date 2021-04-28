Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DLH were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLHC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DLH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in DLH by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLH by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 79,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. DLH Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $57.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

