BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

