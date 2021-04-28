Conning Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average of $106.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

