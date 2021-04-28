Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) by 47.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Ault Global were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ault Global alerts:

Ault Global stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.