Conning Inc. Has $580,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

