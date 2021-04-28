Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,219.26.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,324.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,149.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,894.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

