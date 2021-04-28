Arden Trust Co Takes Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in First American Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAF. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

