F3Logic LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

