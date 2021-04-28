Zacks: Analysts Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). PlayAGS posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.66.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 145.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 231,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 96.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,990 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $44,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

