First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,897.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

