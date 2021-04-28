StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $104.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. Analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 177,156 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

