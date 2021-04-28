$1.31 EPS Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

BERY stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 170,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

