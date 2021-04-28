Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. On average, analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $643.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

