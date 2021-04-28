6 Meridian Acquires New Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

NYSE:THS opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

