6 Meridian Increases Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,596,000 after buying an additional 142,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 215,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 205,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $107.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $248,047.92. Insiders sold a total of 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

