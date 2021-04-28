6 Meridian Takes $387,000 Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $699,068.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,411,988.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,560 shares of company stock worth $2,992,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $818.36 million, a PE ratio of 122.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

