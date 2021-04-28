6 Meridian Acquires 1,599 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

