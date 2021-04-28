-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

FENC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

