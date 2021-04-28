$4.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce earnings per share of $4.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.94. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $18.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.43 to $19.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.68 to $20.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.11.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,918,000 after buying an additional 179,164 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $12,380,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter.

GPI opened at $165.78 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $175.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

