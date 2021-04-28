Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 13,855 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

CAH opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

