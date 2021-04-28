Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSON. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Get Pearson alerts:

PSON stock opened at GBX 830.60 ($10.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of £6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 796.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 697.72. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total value of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.