Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 3.5%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.08. 15,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,508,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANF. Wedbush increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 58,498 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $515,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

