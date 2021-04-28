GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $218.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.88. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $87.07 and a 52-week high of $219.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.18 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.46 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,464,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

