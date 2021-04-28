Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $925.36.

Shares of CSGP opened at $936.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $856.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $875.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $595.49 and a 52 week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.