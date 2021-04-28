Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,325 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.58. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.92.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

