$1.34 EPS Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.35. Keysight Technologies reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $148.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.51 and its 200-day moving average is $131.98. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

