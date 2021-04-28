Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.