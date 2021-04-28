NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 3,191 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 223.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 41,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

