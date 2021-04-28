Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $53,195,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $103.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

