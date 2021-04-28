Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $5,013,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 398.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $93,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares in the company, valued at $19,096,216.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,489 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

