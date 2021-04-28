NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in MasTec were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $103.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

