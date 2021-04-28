Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 2.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79. 61,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,399,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UEC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $600.44 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.