IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.81

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $605.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter.

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,519 shares of company stock worth $142,712. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in IDT by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in IDT by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in IDT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IDT by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

