Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.06.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $121.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.83. The stock has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

