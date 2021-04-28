Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BSM stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 56,877 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

