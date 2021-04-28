e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $31.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Shares of ELF opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 159.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,373 shares of company stock worth $13,598,316. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

