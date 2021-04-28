ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Robert W. Baird

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $143.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

MAN opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average is $92.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

