Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.83

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 10890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

