Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 224,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,873,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 180,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

