Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Increases By 266.7%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PBHC opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.07. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

