Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Grows By 833.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCD stock opened at $116.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $94.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $120.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.