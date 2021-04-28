North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 278.5% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NMMC opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. North Mountain Merger has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.