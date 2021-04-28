American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Roy Schoenberg Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Roy Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Roy Schoenberg sold 461 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $8,777.44.

On Thursday, April 1st, Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $159,599,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $85,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Well by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $38,327,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.