James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

